May 30, 1940-December 18, 2017

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson during an 11 a.m. graveside service for Terry Lee Kimbell, 77, who was called home to his heavenly reward on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Pastor Den Hussey will conduct the service.

Mr. Terry was a native of Pasadena, Texas, and a resident of Patterson for nearly 56 years, 49 of those years with his beloved wife Dot who recently passed away in July of this year. He was known for his quick smile and lending a helpful hand. From his days of the “Blue Room,” there was always fishing, hunting, and cookouts galore, such fun! … and maybe a beer or three! Terry was a very devoted husband and father as well as a great friend and mentor to many. He loved the Lord with all of his might. He will be dearly missed until we see him again with our glorious and merciful Lord.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his five daughters, Mary Elizabeth Wilson, Brenda Davis, Charlotte McNabb, Pamela Craigo and Lil’ Terri Kimbell; his son, Charles Rayford McNabb; his brother, Bill Kimbell and wife Patricia; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Elaine Duplechin Kimbell; his father, Thomas Wade Kimbell; his mother and stepfather, Laura Ruth and Bobby Joe Johnson; and one brother, Bobby Wade Kimbell.

