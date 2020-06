Terrie Lynn Topham, 57, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter, Miranda Topham; her mother, Betty Johnson; two grandchildren; and a sister, Rhonda Maybush.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, 5-9 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.