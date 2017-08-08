Terri Lynn Burgess, 54, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Terri was born on May 10, 1963, in Sweetwater, Texas, the daughter of Tom Burgess and Gertrude Roy Burgess.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Burgess of Bayou Vista; two brothers; three nieces; and three nephews.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Gertrude Roy Burgess.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Twin City Funeral Home.