Tempie Kirt Parker, 94, a native of Verdunville, La. and native of Bayou Sale, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 7:36 pm at Patterson Health Care in Patterson, La.

Memories of Tempie, will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Adolph (Carolyn) Parker of Gibson, La., Timothy (Annie) Parker of Ricohoc, La., Charles (Daniel) Parker of Centerville, La., Mary Louise (Rev. Walter) Stansberry of Verdunville, La., and Rose Marie (Bishop Gilbert) Austin of Verdunville, La., one sister, Carrie Williams of Franklin, La., forty eight grandchildren, seventy eight great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a drive through viewing (REMAINING IN THE CAR WITH NO STOPPING) will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. A private service will be held. Burial will be in the Nazarene Baptist Church Cemetery in Verdunville, La. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at the time of services.

