TAMMY MARIE 'MARY' GROW

September 11, 1964-February 24, 2018

Tammy Grow was born in Amelia, Louisiana, and was a longtime resident of Morgan City. She passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Tammy was a very loving and strong woman. She spent her days taking care of people and making sure the people around her knew she loved them. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing lady that will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Tammy is survived by her fiancé, Billy Davis; her dog, “Duke”; one daughter, Brandy Marks and husband Larry Marks; two sons, Louis Gaspard Jr. and wife Lauren Gaspard, and LeeRoy Gaspard; son-in-law, Austreberto Calderon; and stepdaughter, Larissa Davis. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Robert Cole Calderon, Alex Calderon, Sean Calderon, Taylor Marks, Jessie Marks, Christian Marks, Preslie Marks, Louis Gaspard III, Levi Gaspard, Leah Gaspard, Kami Davis and Cassidy Aucoin (Monkey). Other survivors include her brothers, Eugene “Deanie” Grow and wife Laurie Grow, Butch Grow and Jimmy Grow; sisters, Tana Tarver and Patty Rohman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Grow and Edgar Grow; two brothers, Kenny Grow and Eddie Grow; and her daughter, Jessica Calderon.