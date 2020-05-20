Article Image Alt Text

TAMMY LOUISE MOORE JAMES

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 11:41am

Tammy Louise Moore James, 56, a native of Algiers and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.
In an effort to comply with CDC recommendations, a private service will be held with invited guests only. Interment will be private. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Facebook Page at 1 p.m. Thursday.
She is survived by her children, Angelica Verdun of Verdunville, and Darrell Riggins, Grace Riggins, Kyle Riggins, Reginald James, Amber James and De’Angela James, all of Morgan City; grandchildren; siblings, Eric Ranking Sr. of Marrero, Worcester Johnson Jr., Shirlene Brown, Deirdre Jones, La Tyra Jones and Nicole Jones, all of New Orleans, and Shawn Carr-Louis of Dallas; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Jones funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020