March 3, 1930 — September 15, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Sylvia Folse Felterman will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Herb Bennerfield and Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. until time of Mass.

Sylvia was a native and lifelong resident of Patterson. She was born on Monday, March 3, 1930, the second of three children born to Sylvester and Irma Folse. She was a 1947 graduate of Patterson High School and attended SLI in Lafayette (now UL). On September 5, 1949, she married the love of her life, Fulton C. Felterman Jr., and their union was blessed with six children. They recently celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Her passion in life was centered around her family, whom she loved deeply and unconditionally.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 70 years, Fulton C. Felterman Jr.; her children, Danny Felterman and his wife Linda, Lee Felterman and his wife Jan, Lisa F. Kornegay and her husband Brightman, and Jody Felterman and his wife Beth, all of Patterson; 11 grandchildren, Chad D. Felterman, Katie F. Schexnayder and husband Ian, Tyler F. Felterman and wife Dayna, Erin F. Nichols and husband Thomas, Ben P. Felterman and wife Adrienne, Marc E. Felterman and wife Crystal, Jon M. Felterman Jr. and wife Dorothy, Emily K. LaMonica and husband Michael, Will B. Kornegay, Parker F. Felterman and Luke D. Felterman; 18 great-grandchildren, Eli Schexnayder, Hudson Schexnayder, Riley Felterman, Evan Nichols, Owen Nichols, Elliot Nichols, Cecilia Felterman, Charles Felterman, Charlotte Felterman, Caroline Felterman, Kayson Felterman, Kamri Felterman, Isabella Felterman, Jon M. Felterman III, Avery Felterman, Annalee Felterman, Andrew LaMonica and Benjamin LaMonica; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by two sons, David J. Felterman and Jon M. Felterman Sr.; her parents, Sylvester J. Folse and Irma Rochel Folse; one sister, Beverly F. McGovern; as well as an infant brother.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons, Chad D. Felterman, Tyler F. Felterman, Ben P. Felterman, Marc E. Felterman, Jon M. Felterman Jr., Will B. Kornegay, Parker F. Felterman and Luke D. Felterman.

