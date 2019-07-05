Sylvester Joseph “S.J.” Verret Jr., 73, a resident of Amelia, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.

S.J. was born on February 12, 1946, in Morgan City, the son of Sylvester J. Verret Sr. and Velma V. Verret.

S.J. was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8371 in Amelia where he was a 4th Degree Knight.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Heather Verret and fiancé Kirk Goodman of Salt Lake City, Utah and Monique Verret and husband Rex Wilson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two grandchildren, André Woichik and Lucas Woichik, both of Salt Lake City, Utah; one sister, Tracy Verret Duval of Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

S.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Verret Sr. and Velma V. Verret; and one sister, Alice Verret Walters.

The family would like to thank Brian Tabor for all the dedicated love and care he gave to S.J.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Holy Family Church in Amelia, with a visitation held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. when a rosary was prayed by the Knights of Columbus Council 8371. Following Mass, S.J. was laid to rest in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.