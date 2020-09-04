Sylvester Hayes Jr., 70, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 12:45 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Private services at 1 p.m. will be accessible on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Hayes of Morgan City; four sons, Sylvester Hayes III of Lake Charles, Ronell Hayes, Travis Hayes and Rodney Hayes, all of Morgan City; one daughter, Sharenda Hayes of Morgan City; three sisters, Vivian Jack, Barbara Hayes and Brenda Harris, all of Lake Charles; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his son, parents and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.