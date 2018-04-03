December 21, 1914 -April 1, 2018

Sylvania Aucoin Verret, 103, a resident of Amelia, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Morgan City Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Sylvania was born on December 21, 1914 in Bayou Chene, the daughter of John Webster Aucoin and Eveline LaCoste Aucoin.

She was a homemaker, passionate about gardening and was also an excellent cook. Her homemade bread and pecan pie were always in demand. She loved playing bingo and the occasional night out at the casino, but her passion was taking care of her husband and family. Trapping and fishing at the camp in Turtle Bayou were wonderful times for her and her husband during their “Twilight” years and provided many delightful stories to share with their loved ones.

Sylvania was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia and at one time was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Ladies Auxiliary for the Amelia Fire Department.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Theresia Allbritton and Nedra Tabor, both of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Cherie Rigaud, Sonya Johnson, Darin Tabor, Melanie Tabor and Loretta Landry; nine great-grandchildren, MSgt. Anthony Malbrough, Nichole Malbrough Nelkin, Brendan Guy Cloutier, Zoe Johnson, Ryan Budd, Lauren Budd, Tristan Budd, Logan Budd and Lindy Tabor; two great-great-grandchildren, Landry Malbrough and Carson Andrew Budd; one brother, Eugene Aucoin of Chicot, Louisiana; numerous nieces, nephews and a life time of friends.

Sylvania was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eveline LaCoste Aucoin; husband, Anthony R. Verret; one daughter, Linda Elizabeth Verret; one grandson, Anthony Malbrough Sr.; three brothers, Albert Aucoin, Cyrill Stanley Aucoin and August Aucoin; and one sister, Ena Aucoin Deslatte Mayfield.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morgan City Health Care Center for the care and compassion they gave to Ms. Sylvania and they would like to thank the community and residents of Amelia who cared for her over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal serving as celebrant. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. The visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until Mass time on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church. Following Mass, Sylvania will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.