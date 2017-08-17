Sybil R. Evans, 50, a native of Morgan City and resident of Jacksonville, Florida, died Aug. 1, 2017, in Jacksonville.

Graveside services and interment will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, Lamon Johnson; a daughter, Lyric Johnson; her mother, Bernie Lee Evans; three sisters, Sandra Williams, Ursula Evans and Adrianne Belton; four brothers, Kenneth Evans Jr., Tommy Evans, Barry Evans Sr. and Cornelius Evans Sr.; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.