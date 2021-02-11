Susan Reed Domino, 62, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Baton Rouge, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by two sons, Jason Reed Sr. of Plaquemine and Kevin Domino Sr. of Saint Amant; a daughter, Brandi Haynes of Baton Rouge; a brother, Frank Reed of Berwick; a sister, Karen Perez of Berwick; and numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.