SUSAN MARIE LEON

9/1/1949-5/4/2018

Susan Marie Ratcliff Leon, a native and lifelong resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, May 4, 2018 at the age of 68.

Susan was a devoted wife to her loving husband, a dedicated mother to her children, and was known for spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Susan adored the outdoors, there she spent much of her time gardening and tending to her Koi Pond. She was a free-spirited person who was one with nature. Susan was a selfless person and was always concerned with the happiness of those around her. Resilient, dedicated and strong-willed, these are traits that made up the beautiful soul that was Susan.

Those left to cherish Susan’s memory is her husband and best friend of 50 years, Norris Leon Jr. of Bayou Vista; five children, Kirk Leon and his wife, Gerayne, Klint Leon and his wife, Brooke, Reneé Boudousquie and her husband, Michael, Keith Leon and his wife, Tonya, and Tara Nico and her husband, Larry; three siblings, Randolph “Randy” Ratcliff Jr. and his wife, Barbara, Elsie Gaudet and her husband, Bobby Sr., and Ronald “Ronnie” Ratcliff Sr. and his wife, Sandra; 13 grandchildren, Andrew Broussard, Kaleb Leon, Brent Alleman Jr., Lauren Alleman, Konner Leon, McKenzie Leon, Logan Leon, Camren Boudousquie, Morgan Boudousquie, Andrea Haddock and her husband, Josh, Jalisa Nico, Braedyn Nico and Layton Nico; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Hazel Leon and four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

She joined in heaven her parents, Randolph Ratcliff Sr.; her mother, Shirley Mayon Ratcliff; her father-in-law, Norris Leon Sr.; her brother, Michael Ratcliff; and her nieces, Rachel and Kimberly Ratcliff.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 from 9 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City, Louisiana. Following services, Susan will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum. Acting as pallbearers will be her beloved grandsons.