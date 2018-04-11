Stewart Paul “BIG STEW” Granger, 25, a resident of Baton Rouge, La. and a native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Sunday April 1, 2018 at 4:35 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Visitation will be observed on Friday April 13, 2018 from 5 p.m. until A Celebration of Life beginning at 7 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church 1901 Missouri St, Baton Rouge, La. Viewing will resume on Saturday April 14, 2018 from 8 a.m. until Dismissal Services beginning at 10 a.m. at the Living in the Light Ministries 2106 Highway 182 E, Morgan City (Bayou Vista Area), La. 70380. Apostle Sherman Ledet will Officiate Dismissal Services. Stewart Jr., will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, La. following the dismissal services.

Memories of Stewart, Jr., or “BIG STEW” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his son, Blaize Micah Thomas Granger and Sparkle Griffin, the mother of Stewart’s child of Baton Rouge, La.; his father, Stewart Paul Granger Sr. of Kenner, La.; his mother, Martoaka Granger of Baton Rouge, La.; one brother, Ashley Granger Sr. of Baker, La.; one sister, Latora Webb of St. Gabriel, La.; his paternal grandparents, Harold Charles Granger Sr. and Barbara Jean Granger; his maternal grandparents, Bertha Walker all of Morgan City, La. and Rudoplh (Zepher) Mann of Baton Rouge, La.; his god-parents, four aunts, two uncles, seven nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Stewart was preceded in death by one uncle.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.