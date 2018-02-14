May 30, 1965- February 11, 2018

Steven Gene Chavers, 52, a resident of Amelia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Baldwin.

Steven was born on May 30, 1965, in Foley, Alabama, the son of Nerlon Gene Chavers and Linda Boutwell Chavers.

Steven was dedicated and worked hard to provide for his family. He loved shooting pool and was a member of the Dazed & Confused Pool team; he enjoyed traveling the circuit shooting pool in leagues and tournaments. He had a love for superheroes and passed down his love of comics to his son. He loved his family and loved getting to spend time with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Cody Hudson of Baldwin; his mother, Linda Boutwell Ross of Amelia; two brothers, Wayne DeMarco and Eddie Chavers; and four sisters, Pearl Ross, Jewell Ross, Amanda Boutwell and Amber Boutwell.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Nerlon Chavers; and one sister, Sheila Chavers Gamble.

In keeping with Steve’s wishes, there will be no services.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.