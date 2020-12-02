November 18, 1968 – November 29, 2020

Funeral services celebrating the life of Steven Charles Hahn, a lifelong resident of Franklin, will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Father Peter Emusa serving as the Celebrant. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 12 p.m. until time of service, with the Chaplet of Divine Mercy being prayed at 1 p.m.

Burial with Military Honors will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Cemetery in Daingerfield, Texas with Father Francis O’Dowd conducting the graveside service.

Steven was born in Franklin on November 18, 1968, the youngest of seven children born to Clyde and Dolores Hahn, and passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Steven will be remembered most for his beaming smile and quiet acts of charity. He was always eager to help anyone in need of assistance, and loved his church, St. Jules, and his Catholic faith. He had a deep prayer life and a strong devotion of the rosary.

Steven enjoyed the simple things in life. Some of his favorite pastimes included LSU and Saints football, planting and growing a garden, and riding motorcycles. But what was most important in Steven’s life was spending time with his great nieces and nephews, who adored their Uncle Steven. He was honorably discharged after serving in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. Steven worked in the oil field and electrical industry for many years.

Those he leaves behind include his six siblings; his sister and godmother, Donna H. Lancon and her husband Steve, five brothers; Clyde Lee Hahn Jr. and his wife Tammy, Neal Hahn and his wife Lisa, Timothy Hahn and his wife Alice, Donald Hahn and his companion Janice Voisin, and Michael Hahn and his wife Suzanne; 21 nieces and nephews; 25 great nieces and nephews; three special godchildren, Matthew Landry, Karla H. Dias and Zoe Dias; and his beloved cat, Knight.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Lee Hahn Sr. and Dolores Doty Hahn; and nephew, Matthew Pusateri.

Readers for the Mass will be Steven’s niece, Katelyn H. Guidry and niece and godchild, Karla H. Dias. Musical selections will be provided by Clay Boudreaux and will include “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Shepherd Me O God,” “Ave Maria,” “One Bread One Body,” and “Be Not Afraid.” Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Hahn Jr., Garrie Landry, Trent Prados, Tom Dupre, Mike Pontiff, and Chad Landry.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Father Francis O’Dowd, and Father Peter Emusa for their compassionate and loving care, always going above and beyond.

All those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear face masks.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.