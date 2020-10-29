Steve Johnson, 67, a native of Marksville and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Face masks and social distancing required. Services can be viewed on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Johnson of Morgan City; four children, Tracey Johnson, Keisha Page and Darnell Johnson, all of Lafayette, and Yolonda Evans of Bunkie; three stepchildren, Precious Matthews of Morgan City, Gentry Dugas of Sunset and Byron Dugas of Lafayette; four siblings, Ronnie Johnson of Virginia, and Mark Johnson, Mary Johnson and Ellen Johnson, all of Marksville; 22 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.