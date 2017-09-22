Stephon Byrd, 57, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Visitation will be from noon until services at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Rising Sun Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby McGuire Byrd; sons, Johnell Verrett, Zamir, Zarius and Stephon Byrd II, all of Houma; daughter, Jazzmine Byrd of Franklin; four grandchildren; father, James Byrd Jr. (Octavia) of Houma; brother, Fabian Byrd of Morgan City; sisters, Yeka Byrd, Aja Thibodeaux and Kenya Stewart of Houma; mother-in-law; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and father-in-law.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.