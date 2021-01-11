Stephen Norman Insler

June 12, 1968 — December 23, 2020

Stephen Norman Insler at the age of 52, passed away on December 23, 2020 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma after losing his long battle with several medical conditions.

Stephen was born on June 12, 1968 in New Haven, Connecticut. He was the youngest of three children. Stephen moved to Morgan City, Louisiana at the age of 5. He was a graduate of Morgan City High School. Stephen was involved in the debate club, on the prep quiz bowl team and the MCHS marching band. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He was a member of ZBT (Zeta Beta Tau) fraternity. Stephen earned a coveted spot and was a dedicated proud member of the LSU marching band “The Golden Band from Tiger-Land.” He played the baritone for all five years he attended college. Stephen graduated with a degree in political science and a second degree in history. After graduation Stephen’s love of books led him to work for a period at Barnes & Nobles and eventually, he began his career in finance.

Stephen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister, Cheryl Insler Ross and husband Roland T. Ross and his sister Marilyn Insler. Nephew Tobin Lee Ross and niece Missy Elizabeth Ross.

Stephen will also be remembered by his long-time best friend Amy Peyton-Kleiner and the little girl who held his heart, her daughter Amelia Peyton-Kleiner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Insler and Frances Kahn Insler. Maternal grandparents Charles Emanuel Kahn, Estelle Cohen Kahn (Missy) and paternal grandparents Leon Insler and Toni Lippman Insler.

Private Funeral services will be conducted at Twin City Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Following the private services, Stephen will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

If you would like to attend the service virtually please use the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84926862944?pwd=SkkwaUJDZEgrejlOQlRJd2JpR0hrZz09

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Stephen’s name be made to LSU Band by sending a check to: LSU Foundation, 3796 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

***Please note on Check*** Project 102240 In memory of Stephen N. Insler