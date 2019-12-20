Stephen Edlyn Gauthier, 77, a native of Hessmer, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Rogers Gauthier; a daughter, Noel Landen; two sons, Stephen Gauthier and Christopher Jude; two granddaughters; a great-granddaughter, three sisters, Anita Mayeaux, Katherine Arceneaux and Connie Ryland; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were Tuesday at David Funeral Home in Jeanerette, with a private inurnment following.

David’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.