August 1, 1947- November 11, 2017

Stephen Clarke Bishop, 70, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and a resident of Franklin, Louisiana, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2017. Stephen proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 12 years who was at his side when he passed, Jane Bishop of Franklin; three sisters, Beth Bishop, Dolly Bishop Hope, and Margaret Bishop Kennedy; nieces, Sarah Kennedy, Patricia Lynn Melton, Jennifer Parent, Bree Parent and

Alicia Wurth; a sister-in-law, Anne Kleppinger; and nephew, Paul Alan Hoffman.

Visitation will be observed Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with dismissal following visitation. Stephen will be laid to rest in the National Memorial Park Cemetery in Falls Church, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.