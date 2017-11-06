June 17, 1971- November 4, 2017

Stacy Elizabeth Giroir, born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and a longtime resident of Berwick, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at the age of 46.

Those left to cherish Stacy’s memory are her loving husband, Roy J. Giroir; her beloved children, Courtney L. Aucoin, Hunter J. Aucoin and Bre Anna E. Giroir; her father, Whitney F. Pierron and his wife, Jane; and her mother, Elizabeth J. Whitney and her husband, Leroy.

She joined in heaven, Courtney and Hunter’s father, Mark Aucoin; her stepfather, Dale C. Tompkins; and her stepmother, Mary Ann Pierron.

The family requests that memorial visitation be observed Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Community Church of Berwick. Dismissal will follow the service.