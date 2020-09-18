Spencer Brooks Sr., 74, a native and resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Public viewing will be Saturday, 8-10 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. A private service will be held. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page at 11 a.m.

He is survived by three children, Spencer Brooks Jr. of Atlanta, Sherry Johnson of New Iberia and Janice Watts of Morgan City; two brothers, Allen Brooks Sr. of Franklin and Melvin Brooks Sr. of Houston; two sisters, Flora Brooks of Franklin and Mary Ely of Brooklyn, New York; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers and five sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.