Sonia Andrews, 54, a native and resident of Patterson, died Aug. 9, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with services at 2 p.m., at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Patterson Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Sheldrick Andrews, Jeremy Andrews and Gerald Andrews, all of Patterson; seven brothers, Johnny Andrews of Los Angeles, Johnny Andrews of Atlanta, Gregory Andrews of White Castle, and Sherwin Andrews, Johnell Andrews, Johntrell Andrews and

Andre Andrews, all of New Orleans; nine sisters, Pam Andrews of Patterson, Jennifer Andrews of Baton Rouge, Regina Andrews and Ruth Andrews, both of Donaldsonville, Antoinette Andrews and Kim Andrews, both of New Orleans, and Crystal Andrews and Angela Miller, both of Houston; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.