November 19, 1927- August 13, 2017

Solly Marvin “Jack Rabbit” Robisheaux Sr., 89, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Jack was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Berwick, the son of Solomon and Goldie Gilmore Robisheaux.

Jack grew up in Berwick and moved to Morgan City shortly after his marriage to June Bonner, who preceded him in death. Jack was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. After retiring, he worked for the church as a maintenance man. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1373 and he also taught CCD classes. He was a boat captain for Tidex for many years and was also co-owner of Roland’s Auto and Starter Repair in Morgan City.

Jack was a born outdoorsman and spent his youth down the bayou hunting and fishing. As a man, bass fishing became his passion. He was famous locally and nationwide for his handmade crank baits, “The Jack Rabbit.” He will be posthumously awarded as The Honorary Member of the Year by the National Fishing Lures Collectors Club.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Beth Holley and husband Jerry Randy, Bridgette Basas, and David Robisheaux and wife Donna; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Robisheaux; six grandchildren, Melissa Rowlands and husband Chris, Rachel Lewis and husband Damondrick and Rachel’s mother Jean Bagwell, Trent Basas and girlfriend Stephanie Garner, Robert Muirhead, Alair Basas Gaudet and husband Bryan, and Bryce Robisheaux and wife Erin; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Bryan Robisheaux and wife Bonnie; niece, Diane and nephew, Wayne.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Goldie Gilmore Robisheaux; his wife of 67 years, June Bonner Robisheaux; one daughter, Mary Hill; three sons, Garland Robisheaux, Neal Robisheaux and Solly Robisheaux Jr.; and two grandsons, Brian Robisheaux and Marcus Phelps.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal officiating. A wake will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass, Jack will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.