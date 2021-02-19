Sidney Joseph Rhodes Sr., 95, a former resident of Morgan City and Gibson, most recently residing in Carencro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Sidney was an honest, hardworking man and was loved by many. He was a retired tugboat captain and believed firmly in his Catholic faith.

Sidney is survived by one sister, Doris Rhodes Guidry and husband Lynn; two sons, Kenneth Rhodes Sr. and Sidney “SJ” Rhodes Jr.; one daughter, Deena Rhodes; and grandchildren, Kenneth “Richard” Rhodes Jr. and wife Michelle, Paul Rhodes and wife Kimberly, Allan Rhodes, Michael DeMain, Bryan Rhodes, Bradly Rhodes, Kevin Scott, Dawn Hodge Berthelot and husband Robbie, Jamie Lynn Hodge, and Joseph Rhodes and wife Tracey. Sidney had a total of 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Sidney was preceded in death by his loving spouses, Mary “Mickey” Picou Rhodes, and Gladys Morrison Rhodes; his parents, Vince Evans Rhodes and Doliska Tevay Rhodes; four brothers, Albert Rhodes, Stanley Rhodes, Robert Rhodes and William “Willie” Rhodes; one sister, Mary Rhodes Picou; one grandchild, Jeanine Rhodes; and one great-grandchild, Adam Jacob Rhodes.

The Rhodes family would like to extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to Harold and Pam Boudreaux, family members of Gladys Morrison Rhodes. Their daily care and respect for Mr. Sidney has not gone unnoticed. Their family has truly been an inspiration in showing love and compassion beyond measure. The words “Thank You” will never be enough.

The visitation will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will commence at 2:00 p.m. with Father Thainese Alphonse officiating. Sidney will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following the services.