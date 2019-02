Sidney Joseph Cortez, 75, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

He is survived by two sister, Diana Aleman and Gaydale Aucoin; and a brother, J.C. Cortez.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather.

Visitation was Friday, 8-10 a.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial followed in Morgan City Cemetery.