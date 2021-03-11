November 1, 1935 — March 6, 2021

Sidney John Michel Jr. was born November 1, 1935 to the late Sidney Michel and Ella Michel. He was a native and a longtime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana. Sidney was called to his heavenly home Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Sidney served in the Army and was a superintendent where he worked for 37 years at McDermott. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandkids, coffee with the guys, and loved watching LSU football.

Sidney is survived by his five children, Lynnette Flick and husband Roland, Joann Legano, Rebecca “Becky” Michel, Sidney “P-Nut” Michel III, and Monique Renee Michel; two grandchildren, Macy Cheramie and husband Jace, and Brennan Flick and wife Courtney; four great-grandchildren, Ryker and Rose Cheramie, and Scarlet and Ella Flick; one brother, LeRoy Michel; and one sister, Ann Welling.

Sidney was preceded in death by the love of his life of 45 plus years, Elizabeth “Sue” Michel; his parents, Sidney and Ella Michel; one brother, Irving “Mitch” Michel; and one sister, Mazy Michel.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church.