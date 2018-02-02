February 11, 1915- January 31, 2018

Sidney Benny Boudreaux, a native of Berwick, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the age of 102, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

Sidney worked as a crew boat captain for Mobil for many years and then worked for McDermott where he managed the plate shop for 16 years. He was a Scout leader, Eucharistic Minister, and was a board member of numerous organizations. After retiring he became an active member of the AARP where he made countless lifelong friends and took many trips. Sid was known for his dancing, always dressing sharp, and being a “fix it” man as he had the ability to repair just about anything. Above all, Sid loved being a father and grandad. Those who knew him will always cherish the love and compassion his beautiful memory leaves behind.

Those left to cherish Sidney’s wonderful memory are his loving wife of 73 years, Genevieve Martin Boudreaux; two daughters, Katherine Crystal and her husband, John of Sanford, Maine, and Jill Settoon and her husband, Roger “Chip” of Berwick; two sons, Jason Boudreaux and his wife, Cheryl of Katy, Texas, and Lyn Boudreaux of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Sidney joins in heaven his parents, Mertile and Alice Celestine Boudreaux, 10 brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to their caring neighbors and friends for their loving support and assistance for Sidney.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a Rosary taking place at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Sidney will be laid to rest in St. Andrew Cemetery following services.