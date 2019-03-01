Shona Tennelle Bill, 42, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houston, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Hou-ston.

Visitation will be Sat-urday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Zorah Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Amber Bill of Baton Rouge, and Areon Howard and Alasha Bill, both of Houston; her mother, Thelma Bill of Morgan City; her siblings, Linda Brown, Felton Hawkins, Reginald Bill, David Hawkins, Jovicia Alexander and Lebelle Williams, all of Morgan City, Joseph Hawkins of Lorain, Ohio, Diana Wilson, Shena Decuir, Michael Hawkins and Stephanie Daniels, all of Patterson, Sam Haw-kins of Houston and Ronald Bill of Thibodaux; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, four siblings, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.