Shona Tennelle Bill, 42, a resident of Houston, TX and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 in Houston, TX.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday March 2, 2019 at the New Zorah Baptist Church 604 Julia Street Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. The Reverend Terry L. Joseph Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City.

Memories of Shona will forever remain in the hearts of her three daughters, Amber Bill of Baton Rouge, La., Areon Howard and Alasha Bill both of Houston, TX; her mother, Thelma Bill; her siblings, Mrs. Melvin (Linda) Brown, Felton Hawkins, Reginald Bill and Mrs. James (Jovicia) Alexander, David Hawkins and Lebelle Williams all of Morgan City, La., Joseph Hawkins of Lorain, OH, Mrs. Gillis (Diana) Wilson of Patterson, La., Sam Hawkins of Houston, TX, Michael Hawkins and Stephanie Daniels and Mrs. Tony (Shena Bill) Decuir all of Patterson, La. . and Ronald Bill of Thibodaux, La., and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Shona was preceded in death by her father, three brothers, a sister, a nephew, and her paternal grandparents, and her maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

