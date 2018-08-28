SHIRLEY NICHOLAS PITTMAN

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:47am

Shirley Nicholas Pittman, 75, a native of Morgan City and resident of Scott, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, John Pittman Jr. of Morgan City; three daughters, Lena Turner of Morgan City, Landa Pittman of Baton Rouge and Lynette Pittman of Lafayette; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018