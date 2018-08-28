Shirley Nicholas Pittman, 75, a native of Morgan City and resident of Scott, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, John Pittman Jr. of Morgan City; three daughters, Lena Turner of Morgan City, Landa Pittman of Baton Rouge and Lynette Pittman of Lafayette; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.