Shirley Mitchell Duke, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, May 25, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at House of Prayer in Thibodaux. Burial will be in St. Peter Baptist Cemetery, Thibodaux.

She is survived by two daughters, Jewell Duke and Belisa Duke; two sons, Dwayne Duke Sr. and Dale Duke; a sister, Eva Spinks; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, a son, her parents and 16 siblings.

Landry’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.