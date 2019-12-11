Shirley Matthews Brooks, a resident of Los Angeles and former resident of Morgan City, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, California.

Visitation was today from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Entombment followed in Morgan City Mausoleum.

She is survived by a daughter, Yvette Williams of Los Angeles; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a son, parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.