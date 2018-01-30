July 14, 1940-December 28, 2017

Shirley Mae Sons Rock, 77, a resident of Braxton, Mississippi, passed away of heart failure at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at home with her family.

Shirley was born in Berwick, Louisiana, to Julian and Lydia (Granier) Sons.

She will sadly be missed and will lovingly be remembered by the love of her life, her husband, Aaron Andrew Rock, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana; her two sons, Aaron Quin (Dayna) Rock and Bryon Glenn Rock of Braxton, Mississippi; two daughters, Heidi Marie (Chester) Stevenson of New Iberia, Louisiana, and Mary Grace Jeanice Cook of Braxton, Mississippi; also nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She also leaves behind four brothers, Justin “Sonny” (Deloris) Sons, Myrvel (Patsy) Sons, Barry Sons and Jimmy (Betty) Sons; and four sisters, Zielda F., Irma Lee, Paulette and Diana.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Lydia; two sons, Darren Wyndele Rock and Shawn Patrick Rock; one granddaughter, Jennifer Lee Rock; and three brothers, Horice Sons, Ballard Sons and Lloyd Sons.