Shirley Mae Keller Romero, a resident of Bayou Vista, earned her heavenly reward on January 26, 2019, at the age of 84.

A member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Shirley spent many hours with the Ladies Altar Society. She also retired from Walmart after 25 years of dedicated service. Many might remember her working there in the fabrics department. Shirley would often work at the local voting polls where she helped many parishioners cast their vote. Some of her past enjoyments were pokeno, bowling, reading and playing a little bingo.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Carl and his wife Jannis Whiddon Romero of Magnolia, Arkansas, Dennis and his wife Jackie Begnaud Romero of Berwick, and Michael and his wife Kathy Bernard Romero of Washington State; one daughter, Alice Romero Stoll and her husband David of Springdale, Arkansas; one brother, Raymond Keller; five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald “Jeppy” Romero; her parents, René and Ozia Keller; and two siblings, René Keller Jr. and Russell Keller.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, January 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City. Following services, Shirley will be laid to rest in the Berwick Mausoleum.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Shirley’s caregivers.