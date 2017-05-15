Shirley Boudreaux Solar, 81, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Shirley was born April 14, 1946, in Morgan City, the daughter of E.J. and Nolia Boudreaux.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Horace Solar of Bayou Vista; five children, Randy Solar and wife Cindy of Ricohoc, Robert Solar of Franklinton, James Solar and wife Lina of Houma, Valane Solar of Bayou Vista, and Nicholas Solar and wife of Washington, D.C.; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, E.J. and Nolia Boudreaux; four children, Debra Solar, Gayle Solar, Dale Solar and Brian Solar; one brother, Sonny Boudreaux; and one sister, Marion Boudreaux.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista with Father William Rogalla celebrating the Mass. Following Mass, Shirley will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.