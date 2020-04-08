January 6, 1931 – April 7, 2020

Shirley Boudreaux Migues, a longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away at the age of 89 at the Franklin Health Care Center in the morning hours of Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Ms. Shirley was born in Patterson on January 6, 1931, the second of five children born to Arnold and Stella Boudreaux. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a kind and gentle soul and always greeted everyone with a smile. A devout Catholic, Ms. Shirley attended Mass regularly prior to her declining health and prayed the rosary often. She loved music, especially country and western, and enjoyed sitting outside taking in the beauty of nature as well as going shopping with her daughter. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her two children, Eddie “Danny” Migues Jr. and Faith Migues Anslum and her husband Ronnie; six grandchildren, Chad Migues, Brett “Boogie” Hebert, Nicole Riggs, Kristi Ibert, Ronald “RJ” Anslum III, and Collin Anslum; eleven great grandchildren, Chad Migues Jr., Taylor Migues, Corey Sweat, Ca’Ron Sweat, Sage Hebert, Shaye Hebert, Timmy Hebert, Blaise Ibert, Blaire Ibert, Brooke Ibert, and Rachel Gregory, and one on the way; and her brother, Wade “Butch” Boudreaux and his wife Joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Daniel Migues Sr.; two daughters, Sally Migues Hebert Lanza and Bonnie Migues Faust; two grandchildren, Rachel M. Migues and Jared J. Anslum; her parents, Arnold J. Boudreaux and Estella Escurieux Boudreaux; and three siblings, Stella Ann Boudreaux, Arnold Jerome “Tut” Boudreaux Jr., and Mildred Marie Boudreaux.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation and funeral services for Ms. Shirley will be held privately with the family in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Father Christopher Cambre will officiate the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Franklin Health Care Center, Heart of Hospice Bayou Region, and Dr. Roland Degeyter and staff for the loving and compassionate care given to Ms. Shirley.

