SHIRLEY ANN RICHARDSON WHITE

Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:07am

Shirley Ann Richardson White, 68, a native of Franklin and resident of Lafayette, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Lady of the Oaks in Lafayette.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville.
She is survived by four sons, Christopher White Jr. of Franklin, Charles White Sr. of Lafayette, and Demarcus White and Jamal White, both of Dallas; siblings, Dorothy Howard, Woodrow Richardson and Agnes Richardson, all of Franklin, and Melvin Richardson Jr. of Patterson; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

