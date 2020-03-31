December 25, 1933 — March 27, 2020

Sherry Ann Talbot Hidalgo, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at the age of 86 in the afternoon hours of Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. The full obituary will be posted once available.

Born in Franklin on Christmas Day 1933, Sherry was the first of three children and only daughter born to Earl and Hilder Talbot. She worked as Clerk for the Franklin City Court and retired in 1997 following 17 years of service. She loved playing cards, especially Pokeno, and enjoyed outings and trips to the casino. She also enjoyed watching westerns, especially Roy Rogers, and had a love of horses. But by far what was most important in her life was her family. She especially loved to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play baseball, soccer, and football and was their number one fan.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Roland J. “Sonny” Hidalgo Jr.; her children, Glen J. Hidalgo and his wife Gwendolyn of Bayou Vista, Roland “Pete” Hidalgo of Franklin, and Rhonda Marie Hidalgo of Youngsville; her grandchildren, Heather Hidalgo Gros and husband TJ of Broussard, Mandi Borne Bucher and husband Steven of Youngsville, Ted Charles Borne II and wife Michelle of Youngsville, and Dylan Borne of Youngsville; her precious great-grandchildren, Sport Gros, Eli Gros, Trey Gros, Carter Bucher, Colt Borne, Karlie Borne and Rylan Borne; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl J. “Pete” Talbot and Hilder Adams Talbot; and her brothers, Billy Gene Talbot and Earl “Wooger” Talbot Jr.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the family has decided to hold memorial services at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter and his staff, Dr. Fernando Ruiz with CIS of Lafayette, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Franklin Home Health Care, and Heart of Hospice for their loving and compassionate care given to Sherry.

Family and friends are encouraged to view the obituary and express their condolences, support, and love for the family online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.