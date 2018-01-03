SHERRENA KIMTRELL DYER

Sherrena Kimtrell Dyer, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2017 at Beacon Light Baptist Church, 4325 W. Park Ave. in Gray, La. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Redmond Dyer; father, Bradford (Natalie) Dyer; brothers, Shaun K. Redmond and Shane K. (Daykeay) Dyer; sisters, Brittany Golden all of Gray, La., and Bethany Dyer of Franklin; paternal grandfather, Walter Dyer of Gray and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, maternal grandparents.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette.
