September 20, 1941 — May 7, 2019

Shelton James “Satch” Broussard, 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Shelton was born on September 20, 1941, in Franklin, the son of Sterling and Annie Mae Breaux Broussard.

Shelton was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara Hebert Broussard of Morgan City; two daughters, Melissa Eikey and husband Bob of West Bloomfield, Michigan and Monica LeBoeuf and husband Bert Jr. of Bourg; five grandchildren, Karla Little and husband Chris of Denham Springs, Sean Hebert and wife Tiffany of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Logan LeBoeuf, Layne LeBoeuf and Landon LeBoeuf, all of Bourg; four great-grandchildren, Brennan, Rylee, Aspen, Brantlee and a little girl on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shelton was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Annie Mae Breaux Broussard; one brother, Glenn Broussard Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Kervis and Audrey Hebert; and one brother-in-law, Donald Hebert.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Angelo Cremaldi officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of the services. Following the services, Shelton will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.