September 25, 1962 — October 3, 2019

Shelia Ratcliff Hodge, 57, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Shelia was born September 25, 1962, in Berwick, the daughter of Calvin Ratcliff and Kathryn Bailey Ratcliff.

Shelia loved her family more than anything; her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and though she had children of her own, she was still very close with her own parents.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Dallas Hodge of Bayou L’Ourse; three sons, Robert Toups Jr. of Texas, John Toups and wife Denise of Houma, and Eric Fuentes and wife Kristen of Houma; one daughter, Brandi Hodge of Bayou L’Ourse; three sisters, Dolly Gamble, Audrey Caldwell and husband Ron, and Hilda Michel and husband Ben-ny; one brother, Derrick Ratcliff and wife Naomi; six grandchildren, Adalynn Skeen, Aaiden Skeen, Kinsley Toups, Eli Toups, Preston Toups and Autumn Fuentes; 13 nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Shelia will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.