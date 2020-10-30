SHARON-LYNN HINKLE GAUTREAUX

Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:40am

Sharon-Lynn Hinkle Gautreaux
Sharon-Lynn Hinkle Gautreaux, 59, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond Gautreaux and Charles Lodrigue III; father, Percy Hinkle; one sister, Gay-Lynn Blanchard; three brothers, Ronald Hinkle, Chuck Hinkle and C.D. Hinkle; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, sister and grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

