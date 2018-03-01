Shane Scott, 41, a resident and native of Chauvin, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City. Interment will follow in Southdown Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his fiancé; his parents, Donald Scott Sr. of Greensbury and Elsie D. Scott of Chauvin; three sons, Kalen Scott of Dallas, and Jayden Scott and Shane Swan, both of Houma; three brothers, Donald Scott Jr. and Jarmond Scott, both of Houma, and Ormond Scott of Baton Rouge; six sisters, Renee Scott of Hammond, Cassandra Scott and Sha’tina Alridge, both of Houston, Yolanda Reed of Houma, Sha’reka Alridge of Baton Rouge, and Christina Scott of Greensbury; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparent.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.