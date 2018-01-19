Shane Andrew Guidroz, 25, was born Dec. 21, 1992, in Morgan City, Louisiana and passed away Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Shane is survived by his father, Kelly Guidroz of Berwick; sisters, Jennifer Guidroz LaGrange (Kevin) of Broussard and Trisha Guidroz of Jacksonville, Florida; three nieces, Haleigh Guidroz, Kylie LaGrange and Elise LaGrange; fiancé, Amanda Plemons of Jacksonville, Florida; paternal grandmother, Sally Guidroz of Berwick; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Maynard of Jacksonville, Florida; aunts, Stephanie and Deanna Maynard of Jacksonville, Florida, and Wendy Guidroz Credeur (Riley) and Amanda Guidroz Kapp (Mike), both of Berwick; uncle, Rollan Guidroz (Kit) of Berwick; numerous cousins and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dana Maynard Guidroz; his maternal grandfather, Sonny Maynard; his paternal grandfather, Murval Guidroz Jr.; and a brother, rJustin Guidroz.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family