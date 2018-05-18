Se’vante Robinson

Se’vante Robinson, 6, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Trina Robinson (Jemiya Clay) of Houma; father, Ivy Frank of Morgan City; grandparents, Kim Frank and Charles (Mable) Robinson of Houma; two brothers, Trimone Robinson and Iverson Frank, both of Houma; five sisters, Ty’ja Robinson, Alaya Ross, Aaliyah Watts and Ivianna Frank, all of Houma, and Alaya Naquin of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.