Seola Estave Himel, 87, a native of Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children, Roy E. Himel Jr. (Loretta), Randy J. Himel (Gerry), Darlene H. Percle (Benny), Darrell J. Himel (Patricia), and Dwayne A. Himel (Tracy); eight grandchildren, Brent Himel, Cassie Bonvillian, Leslie Talbot, Randy Himel Jr., Karl Credeur Jr., Chad Credeur, Kati Gilbreath and Darren Himel; two step-grandchildren, Ginger Westra and Stephanie “Janee” Downs; 13 great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edmond Himel Sr.; father, Henry Estave; mother, Olympie Boudreaux Estave; and siblings, Herbert Estave, Shirley Cavalier, Silvia Rhodes, Melba Pennison and Eula Mae Pennison.

