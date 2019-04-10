Sean “Bummy” Carter, 52, a native and resident of Morgan City, La., passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 3:18 a.m. at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship 101 Tiffany Street, Patterson, La. 70392 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Sean, or “Bummy,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his fiancé’ Shondall Smith and her three children he helped to rear; five sisters, Audrey C. Williams, Mrs. Samuel (Pamela) Morrison, Nicole Carter all of Morgan City, La., Marion C. Carter of South Carolina; and Regina C. Holder of Patterson, La.; six brothers, Jimmy Carter of Baton Rouge, La., Joe Bogen of New Orleans, La., Donald Bogen of Thibodaux, La., Gregory Carter of Morgan City, La., Don Carter of Patterson, La., Earnest Carter of Houma, La., and three children he help rear, Durwyne (Shayla) Canty. Devonne Canty, and Tonyelle Canty all of Berwick, La. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sean was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, one sister and one god-child.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

