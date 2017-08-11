March 18, 1942 – August 8, 2017

Sarah Ellen Overbey Rose passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at her home in Franklin. Sarah, one of four children born to the late Austin Kyle Overbey and the late Georgia Sowers Overbey, was a native of Winnfield, La. and has spent the past 50 years in Franklin where she raised her family and taught school. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who had a deep faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A 1960 graduate of Winnfield High School, Sarah went on to receive her Bachelor’s in education from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. She was a longtime teacher in the St. Mary Parish School System where she retired from. She was also a former Den Mother of the Cub Scouts Pack 404. Some of Sarah’s favorite pastimes were gardening, reading, crocheting, painting, and simply spending time with family. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her five children, David Rose Jr., Beth Rose Berard and her husband Allen, Kyle Rose and his wife Stephanie, Carrie Rose Gaudin and her husband Corey, and William Rose and his wife Julie; ten grandchildren, Destany Rose, Ian Rose, Ali Berard, Cara Berard, Austin Rose, Amalie Gaudin, Sydney Gaudin, Elijah Gaudin, Rylee Rose, and Avery Rose; one sister, Linda O. McKinney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Crawford Rose Sr.; and two brothers, Austin Kyle Overbey Jr. and William Stafford Overbey.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her sons, David Rose Jr., Kyle Rose, and William Rose, her sons-in-law, Allen Berard and Corey Gaudin, and cousin, David Naquin.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.

